Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has submitted a provisional 33-man squad list that will get into camp ahead of next month’s Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Logarusic included most of the players that featured against Algeria in November plus a couple of local stars from the selection at the 2021 CHAN tournament in January.

Speaking to the Herald without naming the players, the coach said: “I have already selected the 33-man squad to do duty against Botswana and Zambia in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers next month.

“The team will be announced in due course.

“The manager (Mpandare) is now working on getting the players, from their teams…

“We have also included some players, from the squad which we had at the CHAN tournament in Cameroon, most of them are Under-23 players.

“The young players will be part of the squad, as we start preparing them for huge national assignments.”

The Warriors will be looking to seal a qualification for the third successive time and join Group H leaders, Algeria, who have already qualified.

Zimbabwe are in second place, on five points, a single point ahead of Botswana, with Zambia bottom of the table.