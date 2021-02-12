Kaizer Chiefs could incur over R1m (US$69,000) in losses for their abandoned Champions League Group C match against Wydad Casablanca.

Chiefs failed to travel to Morocco after the North African country’s government refused to grant the team a special exemption from its coronavirus travelling restrictions.

The match was supposed to happen on Saturday in Casablanca.

According to a report in a South African newspaper, The Sowetan, the cancellation could have heavy financial implications on the club if they cannot reclaim all the money.

A source was quoted by the publication: “We had to book accommodation and return flights for 40 people. Flights alone cost nearly R500,000.

“You add that [the COVID 19 tests] and the fact that we had book more cars and drivers in Morocco, then you see we’ve spent quite a lot of money. And there’s no guarantee that we’ll recoup it because usually you’re penalised for cancellation”

Chiefs, however, could still benefit from the cancellation of the match by claiming the points without kicking the ball.