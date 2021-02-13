Peter Muduhwa’s debut for Simba was delayed after he missed the Champions League game against AS Vita of DRC on Friday.

The defender moved to the Tanzanian giants last month and will only play in the Champions League. He is on a six-month-long loan from Highlanders.

The 27-year old was inline to make his first appearance for Simba after travelling with the squad to central Africa.

However, he was not included in the matchday team that won 1-0 in DRC.

Muduhwa’s debut is now expected to happen in Group A match-day 2 home encounter against Al Ahly on 23 February.