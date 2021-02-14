The Zimbabwean pair of defender Divine Lunga and striker Knox Mutizwa have been linked with an exit at Golden Arrows.

Lunga is reportedly being targeted by Mamelodi Sundowns, who initially wanted to sign him in the current mid-season window. Talks have been happening for some time now but the clubs are failing to agree on the fee.

Should Sundowns maintain their interest beyond the current window, they look to sign the player in August.

Mutizwa is under the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, according to other reports in South Africa.

The striker is said to be among the six shortlisted players wanted by Chiefs when their transfer ban comes to an end in August.

Mutizwa has had an underwhelming campaign this season and only picked himself up in recent games.