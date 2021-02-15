Wydad Casablanca have picked Egypt as their hosting country for their CAF Champions League Group C opener against Kaizer Chiefs.

The match was supposed to happen in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday, but the South Africans were not allowed to enter the North African country due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moroccan FA wrote to CAF, on behalf of the Wydad, requesting a postponement. The continental football body agreed and gave the club 24 hours to pick a neutral venue.

In a statement posted on Wydad’s Facebook page, they will now play Chiefs at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

“We end to let the generous friendly fans know that it has been decided to hold the match between Wydad and South African side Kaizer Chiefs at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo,” read a statement on Wydad’s Facebook page.

“The Wydad Sports Administration extends its heartfelt thanks to Faouzi Lakjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, who spared no effort to find a neutral stadium that could host the match, as it intensified its contacts, even though the (Caf) gave the club only 24 hours to determine a new venue for the match…”

Meanwhile, the exact date and kick-off time of the match has not yet been announced.