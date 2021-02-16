Khama Billiat has included himself in his dream team which is dominated by the world’s big names in football.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward revealed the team on the club’s KC TV feature, My Dream Team.

He named the now-retired former Barcelona and Spain keeper Victor Valdes in goals.

His backline includes 2006 Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro and Brazil captain Thiago Silva as the two centre backs. Brazilian pair of Dani Alves and Marcelo are the right and left backs respectively.

Kevin De Bruyne and Anderson “Deco” Luís come in as the twin central midfielders while the wingers are Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Billiat put himself and Ronaldinho as the forwards in his Dream XI.

Here is Billiat’s dream team: