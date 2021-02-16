David Alaba has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

The Austrian will not his renew contract when it expires in June. He was offered the chance to extend it, but has instead opted to seek a new challenge away from Germany.

This will mark the end of his 13-year stay at the Bavarian giants.

“I have personally made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club,” Alaba told reporters on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, I’ve been here for 13 years and the club is very important to me.”