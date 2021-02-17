Former Zimbabwean midfielder Robson Muchichwa believes his son, Humphrey Ncube, is now ripe to play for other regional giants like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Ncube, who plays as a left back, is Muchichwa’s first born and is currently in the books of Highlanders after joining the side last year.

Speaking to KickOff. com, the retired midfielder said: “He (Humphrey) is ready, I mean Highlanders is on the level of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns. You can’t be there at Highlanders if you are not ready. If Kaizer Chiefs need him, I would recommend him because he will give them what they need [a left-back].”

Humphrey is yet to play for Bosso as football in the country is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was previously with Bulawayo City in Division One.

Muchichwa continued: “I don’t want to choose a team [for him], as long as it’s a team that is going to give him progression you understand. Yes it’s a dream for every African player to play for a big club you see.

“So maybe he would also love to play for the likes of Chiefs and Pirates because he has already set that trend, he is playing for one of the big teams in Africa in Highlanders.”

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen