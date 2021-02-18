FC Platinum arrived in Senegal last night for their second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage play-offs against ASC Jaraaf.

The game will be played on Sunday at Stade Lat Dior in Thiès. Kick-off time is at 6 pm CAT.

The Platinum Boys are trailing 1-0 in the tie after succumbing to a defeat in the first leg played in Harare last weekend.

They require to win the next match with a two-goal margin or settle for a scoreline that would see them qualify to the Group stages by away goal rule.

What Coach Norman Mapeza Said About The Second Leg:

Norman Mapeza said they are far from throwing in the towel and will try to overturn the deficit on Sunday.

He told reporters on Monday: “Look, this is football in the first place, anything is possible, we can turn things around, nothing stops us. We watched their games where they have lost at home.”

