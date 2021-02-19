Former Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral believes Khama Billiat’s slump in form might be down to something that’s bothering him.

Billiat has struggled to hit top performance in recent seasons and has only found the back of the net once in the current campaign.

In an interview with The Beautiful Game, as cited by The South African, Ertugral, who worked with Billiat at the now defunct Ajax, said he would sit down with the player if he was coaching him in an attempt to help him regain his old form.

“First and foremost I’d sit down and talk to him, and I’m sure himself he is not very happy about the football he is playing or the level he is showing. I can see that people are very angry about his performances.

“I think he will criticize himself a lot, as I know him. He is a great player that can win you games only by himself. From the outside looking in, obviously, last year was a bit difficult.

“I feel like he has problems, but the problems he has, he will speak to you (as a coach). There must be something that is bothering him.”

Meanwhile, Billiat is currently out with a leg injury sustained in late January. He is expected to return to full fitness around early March.