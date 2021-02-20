Marshall Munetsi delivered a top performance in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 draw at St-Etienne on Saturday.
The Zimbabwean midfielder was deployed as a central defender again after playing in that position in the previous round due to Yunis Abdelhamid’s absence. The appearance was his second in a row since his return from an injury.
The 24-year old put on a brilliant show, playing the entire ninety minutes and got a performance rating of 7.5/10.
He won 5/8 duels, completed 1/1 tackles and made ten clearances including an off-the-line block in the final stages of the game.
Munetsi also managed six recoveries and three interceptions.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen