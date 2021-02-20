Marshall Munetsi delivered a top performance in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 draw at St-Etienne on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was deployed as a central defender again after playing in that position in the previous round due to Yunis Abdelhamid’s absence. The appearance was his second in a row since his return from an injury.

The 24-year old put on a brilliant show, playing the entire ninety minutes and got a performance rating of 7.5/10.

He won 5/8 duels, completed 1/1 tackles and made ten clearances including an off-the-line block in the final stages of the game.

Munetsi also managed six recoveries and three interceptions.