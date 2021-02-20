Chicken Inn have announced that Clemence Matawu has been appointed in the club’s administration board.

Matawu, 38, who retired from playing football in 2020 while still at the Bulawayo-based side, is a holder of a Sports Science degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The 2006 Soccer Star of the Year joined the Gamecocks in 2013 following the folding of Motor Action. He won the 2015 Premiership title with the club.

Confirming the appointment, Chicken Inn said: “Allow us to announce that Clemence Matawu is now the Administrator for Chicken Inn FC. From running midfield to running the Club.”

The new post is Matawu’s first appointment as an administrator. He was in the race for the job of Warriors team manager but lost it to Wellington Mpandare who retained the post.