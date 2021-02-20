Blessing Sarupinda left the country on Friday ahead of the completion of his transfer to Portuguese side Sporting Clube.

The 21-year old is expected to sign a long-term contract with the third-tier club to complete his move from CAPS United.

He successfully passed his trails in the European country last year, but the transfer was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Off he goes. Blessing Sarupinda (right) posing for a photo with his manager Motion Mbano (left) moments before check in at the Robert Mugabe International Airport All the best Sarupinda #KepekepeBhora pic.twitter.com/mhn8M8BTAe — Caps United FC (@capsunitedfczw) February 19, 2021

Once the player completes is signed by the club, he will become the first Zimbabwean in the post-independence era to ply his trade in Portugal.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen