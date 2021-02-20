Blessing Sarupinda left the country on Friday ahead of the completion of his transfer to Portuguese side Sporting Clube.
The 21-year old is expected to sign a long-term contract with the third-tier club to complete his move from CAPS United.
He successfully passed his trails in the European country last year, but the transfer was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Off he goes. Blessing Sarupinda (right) posing for a photo with his manager Motion Mbano (left) moments before check in at the Robert Mugabe International Airport
Once the player completes is signed by the club, he will become the first Zimbabwean in the post-independence era to ply his trade in Portugal.
