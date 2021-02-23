Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has been cleared to play in the Champions League after suffering an injury over the weekend.

The Zimbabwean, who had returned to the team’s first XI, was subbed off in the second half of the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on Saturday after injuring his shoulder.

According to an update from the club, Katsande has been included in the squad to face Horoya of Guinea in the Group C matchday 2 encounter.

Fellow countryman Khama Billiat is still out with a leg injury.

Should Katsande feature in today’s game, it would be his third appearance in the Champions League.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT at FNB Stadium.

