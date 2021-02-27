CAF has officially announced the dates for the coming Afcon Qualifiers scheduled for March.

The Warriors will return to action to finish their Group H qualifying campaign for the 2022 edition of the tournament to be held in Cameroon.

The national team will first travel to Botswana on the 25th of March for their penultimate round clash against the Zebras. They will host Zambia in the final match of the qualifiers four days later.

Zimbabwe’s home game will happen at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

However, the venue is subject to change as CAF is yet to release an inspection report on the ground ahead of the match.

Broadcasting of both matches will be carried by local broadcasters and SuperSport TV will not show the games due to TV rights at CAF.