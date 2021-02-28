Former Dynamos and Warriors coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa believes the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League has lost its weight on the continent and is no longer one of the best.

Mhofu’s sentiments followed after FC Platinum failed to reach the group stages of Champions League after defeat to Simba SC of Tanzania in the first round.

The Platinum Boys and other teams who have represented the country the tournament in recent years have failed to replicate Dynamos’ achievement of reaching the finals in 1998.

The league itself has also struggled to attract foreign players like what was happening before the turn of the new millennium.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mhofu said: “In my opinion, I feel our clubs are struggling simply because our league is not as strong as it used to be.

“Unlike in the past when the local league attracted players from outside the country, the latest trends in player movement in search of greener pastures outside the country’s borders has also had a negative impact on club competitiveness in the African Safari.

The retired coach also explained that the departure of top talent in the country to South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania has further weakened the league.

“Our league used to be strong and competitive as the club executives and technical teams recruited the best players both locally and beyond our borders to build strong teams. You would see that only a few players were playing outside the country and as such it makes your league competitive, hence the club became competitive in the continental competitions.

“Now most of our good players are being offered opportunities outside the country and as a result, it is weakening our teams,” added Chidzambwa.