CAPS United have joined the mourning of their forward Ronald Chitiyo’s father who has passed away.

The club sent their condolences in a statement posted on Social Media on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Caps United Football Club would like to extend it’s sincere heartfelt condolences to the Chitiyo family following the untimely death of Mr Chitiyo, father to our star Ronald Chitiyo.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. May his dear soul rest in peace.”

Chitiyo has been with the Green Machine for five years, split into two spells.