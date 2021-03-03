ZIFA has given an update on the work permit of national team coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The gaffer, who signed a two-year contract with last year, is currently holed up in his native Croatia as his work permit has not been renewed.

He returned to home after the CHAN finals in January.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport that the permit application was with the immigration department.

“It’s an ongoing process, (but) we are confident that by the time we play Botswana and Zambia, everything will be sorted,” said Gwesela.

The Warriors will face Botswana away on 25 March before hosting Zambia in Harare four days later.

The team require to pick at least four points from the games to seal a qualification to the 2022 Afcon finals in Cameroon.