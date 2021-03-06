Tinotenda Kadewere has joined the growing list of injured players in the Warriors squad for the Afcon Qualifiers after sustaining a muscle strain.

The Lyon striker will miss today’s French Cup encounter against Sochaux.

His club confirmed the news in a squad update posted on Friday.

Kadewere’s injury comes as blow to Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who is already sweating over the availability of several players in the next games.

Kudakwashe Mahachi limped off during SuperSport United’s goalless league draw against TS Galaxy on Friday while Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat is still nursing a leg injury.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, midfielder Butholezwe Ncube and right-back Brendan Galloway are also battling fitness issues.

The first game will be played on March 25 against Botswana and the final qualifying match will take place four days later versus Zambia.