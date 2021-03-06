Knowledge Musona scored a brace in KAS Eupen’s 3-3 league draw against Leuven on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe international had last hit the target in December last year and the brace took his season tally to six. He netted his first goal of the day from the spot on the 43rd minute to level the terms to 2-2.

The 30-year old took over the role of taking the penalties after Smail Prevljak wasted Eupen’s first kick.

Musona, who was playing as a left-wing forward, could have completed his brace six minutes into the second half, but his effort hit the woodwork.

Nonetheless, he got his second goal in the 67th minute to put his side back on level terms again after his team had conceded early in the second half.

Musona dropped to the central midfield in the remaining part of the game as his side sought to preserve the draw.