Jurgen Klopp’s future with Liverpool is reportedly safe despite a poor run form in the team’s last fourteen league games.

The Reds are enduring their worst home record, having gone for six consecutive defeats at Anfield. Their latest slump came in the 1-0 loss to Fulham to drop to number eight on the log standings.

The poor run has stirred speculation on the future of the coach.

But according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Klopp’s job is safe, with club owners, Fenway Sports Group, backing him.

“Klopp’s job is safe and rightly so. It would be ridiculous to even think about a change, regardless of what happens between now and May. He’s had a lot to contend with but it’s still fair to criticise decisions and question what on earth is going on…

“Following the glory of recent years, Klopp has more than enough credit in the bank to ride out whatever the final few months of a dismal 2020/21 throws at him,” Pearce writes.

This comes following an incredible period under the German, which saw Liverpool reach the Champions League final in 2018 and win it in 2019, followed by a Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup treble last season.

Klopp also insisted that there has been no suggestion from FSG that he will lose his job if he cannot save Liverpool’s season from total failure.

He told reporters last week: “We cannot do other than our best – and that’s how it always is.

“And if there is somebody who thinks there is another one (manager) who can do better then they have to make the decision. That is clear.

“I don’t think that’s the case. Not that nobody else can do it better but because I don’t think any of the directors have that opinion – at least nobody told me.

“When we win football games we are not constantly partying and if we lose we are not punching each other’s face. It is somewhere in between.”