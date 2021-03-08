The Zambia national team has started preparations for the Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Chipolopolo will host Algeria on March 25 before travelling to Harare for their final game of the qualifying campaign four days later.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic named a provisional squad which consisted of twenty local players.

The home-based stars started reporting for camp over the weekend while the foreign based players will join in the final stages of the preparations in line with FIFA rules.

Luka Banda is the only member from the local group who is not available for now as he is out with Napsa Stars who will play in Morocco in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers

Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

Defenders

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe- DRC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Adrian Chama, Clement Mulashi (both Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders

Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Nathan Sinkala (Stellenbosch-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos),

Strikers

Patson Daka (Redbull Salzburg-Austria), Fashion Sakala (Ostende-Belgium), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Justin Shonga (Cape town City-RSA), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles)