Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has added Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba to the provisional squad for the Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

Mbeba’s addition follows after several players withdrew from the selection due to various reasons.

Another senior national team call up for Andrew Mbeba. … as he makes it to the Warriors 🇿🇼 Afcon qualifiers provisional squad.#SIYINQABA⚽ pic.twitter.com/UQJW4wQxUX — Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) March 9, 2021

The 21-year old Highlanders youngster was with the national team at the CHAN competition held in Cameroon in January. He featured in one game at the tournament.

Other additions to the Warriors squad are Al Hilal forward Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende of Simba SC in Tanzania and Zambia-based duo of Kevin Moyo and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.