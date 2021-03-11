Edinson Cavani’s father, Luis, has claimed that the player is no longer happy with staying in Europe and could leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

Cavani’s contract is set to expire in June and there is a big chance the 34-year Uruguayan will join Argentinian club Boca Juniors, according to the father.

“There’s a 60 per cent chance of Edinson coming to South America. We’re very excited,” Luis told Argentinian broadcaster TYC Sports.

“We’ve always gone to visit him and he’s played in some beautiful cities where he’s been made to feel very welcome. He’s really endeared himself to everyone and has made friendships.

“I’d like him to join a team that has a chance of winning something. Here in Uruguay there’s no chance of that happening.

“We’ve spoken to Edinson and he’s always leant towards Boca Juniors because he’s had so many conversations with (manager Juan Roman) Riquelme about it.”

Luis also claimed that Cavani’s three-match ban earlier this season contributed to the decision to leave Manchester. The striker was hit with the sanction for allegedly using a racially offensive term on social media.

And Cavani senior insists his son is not racist and that they use the term all the time.

“He’s set on coming back because there are things that sometimes annoy you as a human, such as what happened to him, with the three-game suspension over nonsense.

“We always use that word over here. We aren’t racist. That did have a bearing on the decision,” he added.