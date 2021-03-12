Six officials from the COSAFA region have been confirmed by CAF as eligible to contest for the positions in the CAF Executive Committee at today’s elections.

Mozambique FA president Feizal Ismael Sidat and his Botswana counterpart, Maclean Cortez Letshwithi, are vying for the posts in the executive board.

Seychelles FA boss Elvis Raja Chetty and Angola’s Arthur de Almeida e. Silva are also in the race for the positions.

Kanizat Ibrahim of Comoros and Madagascar’s Patricia Rajeriarison are the female candidates eligible.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe is in the presidential race. The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is uncontested going into the polls, a development that will confirm him as the next president of the continental football body.

Zimbabwe has no representative in the elections.

The polls will be held as part of the Annual General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.