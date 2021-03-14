Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly given coach Gavin Hunt an ultimatum on the team’s performance in the remaining games of the season.

According to Soccer Laduma, the gaffer was called into a meeting by the Chiefs management where he was told to improve the results or face the axe.

The club hierarchy wants Hunt to finish in the top-eight bracket and also make it past the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

Amakhosi have so far managed just 20 points from 18 games and are currently placed in the 11th position on the standings. They won four games in the league, which translates to a 22% winning rate.

In the Champions League, the Soweto giants are third on the Group C standings, tied on four points with second-placed Horoya AC.