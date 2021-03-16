Four local players have been placed on standby as the Warriors squad starts preparations for the Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

The quartet includes Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba, FC Platinum pair of Kelvin Madzongwe and Ralph Kawondera, as well as Ngezi Platinum’s Qadr Amini.

The players will not join the rest of the team in the camp but will isolate at home, waiting for an emergency call-up.

Other lacal players that were included in the initial 38-man preliminary squad have already started reporting for camp in Harare where there are undergoing a 10-day mandatory isolation before joined by the foreign contingent.