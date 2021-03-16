Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to the Spanish capital might be true.

Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of much debate since Juve’s shock round of 16 Champions League exit at the hands of Porto last week.

The Italian giants are being tipped to cash in on the 36-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

And reports in Spain have suggested the striker is keen on returning to Madrid, where he enjoyed a hugely successful nine years before leaving in 2018 for €100 million.

Speaking to Sky Italia ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday, Zidane admitted a comeback a comeback is “possible” for Ronaldo.

“Yes, it may be [true],” the gaffer told Sky Italia, when asked about the rumours linking the player with a return to Real.

“We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

“But now he’s a Juventus player and we must respect this.

“Now, let’s see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he’s helping Juventus.”