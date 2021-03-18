The Premier Soccer League has announced that it has accepted the conditions set by the Sports and Recreation Commission for the safe return of football league in the county.

A statement by the PSL reads: “The Premier Soccer League accepts the conditions and operating procedures set by the Sports and Recreation Commission in light of the return of football.

“The League is currently in the process of engaging key stakeholders to discuss steps to be taken to meet the set conditions for the safe and appropriate return of football.

“The process will involve Covid-19 testing, pre-season training, registration of players and inspection and sanitization of stadia before the commencement of competitions.

“The League’s priority is the health and safety of the nation including the players, coaches, club staff and supporters and will ensure that all the necessary safety precautions are taken.”

The league was last played in 2019 before the pandemic halted the commencement of the 2020 season.

Efforts to get it underway after the end of the first lockdown hit a snag due to financial challenges.

Another attempt to get the game back failed after the second lockdown took effect from early January until this month.