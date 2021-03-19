Manchester United have announced a £235m ($325m) shirt sponsorship deal with Germany-based technology company TeamViewer that will replace American car manufacturer, Chevrolet.

The five-year deal is the biggest shirt-only sponsor in the history of the English Premier League and will commence next season.

Richard Arnold, United’s managing director, said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer Chief Executive Officer, said: We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally.

With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey.

United are also in the process of agreeing to a new sponsorship deal for their training kit, with their eight-year deal with American insurance giant AON near its end.