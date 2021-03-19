Prince Dube could return to action earlier than expected but will not feature in the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers next week.

The Azam FC striker is suffering from a thigh muscle injury, which he picked during the game against Mwadui FC last week.

He was required to stay out of action for a couple of weeks but is now expected to start light training in the coming days.

Azam’s Head of Information and Communication Zakaria Thabit confirmed the news as he gave an update on the team’s injured players.

“We have received medical information from our doctors about our two injured players Dube and (Yahya) Zayd,” Thabit told Sokalabongo, as cited by Goal.com.

“The good news is the two stars are doing well and are expected to start light training next week earlier than expected, and we hope when the team resumes training from the break they will be ready to join their teammates in preparation for our next league games.”

Dube, however, will not be able to travel to Zimbabwe for the Afcon Qualifiers.

The first game will be played on March 25 against Botswana before the final Group H encounter versus Zambia four days later.