Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has dismissed reports that the club is ready to sell Khama Billiat in the coming transfer window after the player failed to reach top form.

Reports emerged last week suggesting the Soweto giants want to avoid losing the Zimbabwean for free and would listen to offers after exercising the one-year option in his contract which expires at the end of this campaign.

But according to Hunt, Billiat, who is currently out of action, nursing a leg injury, is in the plans for next season and there is no intention to part ways with him.

“He’s all in the plans, it’s you (the media) who say he’s not in the plans,” the gaffer said.

“I don’t know where the story comes from because he’s in the plans, and we need to get him fit.

“He had a broken leg, he’s jogging and running now, so hopefully in the next two weeks we can at least get him a little bit of game time – 20 minutes here and there in some friendlies or something.”

Meanwhile, Billiat was recently linked with Al Ahly and Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League, but it’s understood he is not keen on leaving South Africa.