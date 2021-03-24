Burkina Faso have become the latest team to qualify for the Afcon 2021 finals after playing to a goalless draw against Uganda on Wednesday.

The Stallions join Algeria, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and the host nation, Cameroon, as the sixth team through to the finals. They secured the qualification after reaching nine points in Group B.

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso are back to the #TotalAFCON once more 🔥 The Stallions return following their 2017 bronze. 💫#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/k0j6Bm1HPX — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 24, 2021

Second-placed Uganda and third-placed Malawi will be fighting for the last qualification spot in the pool in Monday’s meeting.

South Sudan will end the qualifying campaign on the bottom of Group B.They will face Burkina Faso in the final round.