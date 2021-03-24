Twenty players are currently in camp as the Warriors are preparing to depart for Botswana later today.

The national team will face the Zebras in the penultimate round of the Afcon Qualifiers at Francistown Stadium in Francistown on Thursday.

Europe-based quartet of Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Romario Matova and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa joined the rest of the squad yesterday afternoon but were rested from taking part in the evening session.

US-based defender Tendai Jirira is expected to arrive this afternoon, just hours before the team flies out to Botswana.

The availability of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi remains in doubt after the pair was delayed to travel to Zimbabwe.

They are now likely to arrive from France when the rest of the team had already left for Francistown. This will make them only available for the home fixture and the final game of the qualifying campaign against Zambia on Monday.

Here are the twenty players that have reported for duty:

Ariel Sibanda

Talbert Shumba

Victor Kamhuka

Takudzwa Chimwemwe

Jimmy Dzingai

Tanaka Chinyahara

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Thabani Kamusoko

Knowledge Musona

Tafadzwa Rusike

Last Jesi

Perfect Chikwende

Ovidy Karuru

Evans Rusike

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Martin Mapisa

Teenage Hadebe

Alec Mudimu

Romario Matova

Butholezwe Ncube

Players yet to arrive for camp:

Tendai Jirira (To arrive this afternoon)

Marshall Munetsi (Doubtful for Botswana game)

Tinotenda Kadewere (Doubtful for Botswana game)