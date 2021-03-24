Twenty players are currently in camp as the Warriors are preparing to depart for Botswana later today.
The national team will face the Zebras in the penultimate round of the Afcon Qualifiers at Francistown Stadium in Francistown on Thursday.
Europe-based quartet of Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Romario Matova and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa joined the rest of the squad yesterday afternoon but were rested from taking part in the evening session.
US-based defender Tendai Jirira is expected to arrive this afternoon, just hours before the team flies out to Botswana.
The availability of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi remains in doubt after the pair was delayed to travel to Zimbabwe.
They are now likely to arrive from France when the rest of the team had already left for Francistown. This will make them only available for the home fixture and the final game of the qualifying campaign against Zambia on Monday.
Here are the twenty players that have reported for duty:
Ariel Sibanda
Talbert Shumba
Victor Kamhuka
Takudzwa Chimwemwe
Jimmy Dzingai
Tanaka Chinyahara
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Thabani Kamusoko
Knowledge Musona
Tafadzwa Rusike
Last Jesi
Perfect Chikwende
Ovidy Karuru
Evans Rusike
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Martin Mapisa
Teenage Hadebe
Alec Mudimu
Romario Matova
Butholezwe Ncube
Players yet to arrive for camp:
Tendai Jirira (To arrive this afternoon)
Marshall Munetsi (Doubtful for Botswana game)
Tinotenda Kadewere (Doubtful for Botswana game)