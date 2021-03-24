Sepp Blatter has been handed a new ban after multiple breaches of Fifa’s ethics code, the football governing body has confirmed.

The former Fifa president has been hit with a six years and eight month-suspension from football and the sanction comes into effect when his first ban ends in October.

Blatter was first barred from the game for six years in 2015.

The organisation’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke was found to have breached those same ethics code articles, plus abuse of position and will serve a similar length of suspension.

A statement from FIFA said: “The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr Valcke…

“Consequently, Messrs Blatter and Valcke have both been sanctioned with bans from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a period of six years and eight months. In addition, fines to the amount of CHF 1,000,000 have been imposed on both Messrs Blatter and Valcke.”