The Zimbabwe national team will premiere its new Umbro kits for the 2021 – 22 period during the Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, Soccer24 can reveal.

The Warriors are in action this week, playing the Zebras away in the first qualifier today before facing Chipolopolo at home on Monday.

The team will use their new kits during the games.

Soccer24 understands the kits arrived in the country some time ago but ZIFA did not want to unveil the jerseys before the games.

The shipment also included training kits, travelling gear for the team and sets of replica jerseys which will go on market after the premiere during the Afcon Qualifiers.

According to our sources, the shirts have a complete unique design on the front with a round-neck.

The away jersey, which will be used in today’s game against Botswana, has a sold green background while the home shirt retained the traditional gold colour.

The ZIFA – Umbro partnership was launched in 2019 and the deal is now entering its third year.