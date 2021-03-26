Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has dedicated the team’s qualification to the 2021 Afcon to all the players in the squad that failed travel for the games against Botswana and Zambia this week.

Zimbabwe booked their place at the continental showpiece after their 1-0 win over the Zebras on Thursday.

But they had to achieve that with a depleted selection after several stars withdrew from the squad and among them was Khama Billiat who was injured.

Prince Dube also pulled out after sustaining a knock, so was Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga.

Overseas-based players who did not come were affected by the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

These include Tino Kadewere (Lyon), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) and Tatenda Mukuruva (Michigan Stars).

Posting on his Instagram, Musona who played for 89 minutes in the game, said: “We did it for you guys, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat and every other player that was not present, and of course for the nation.

“Good job Warriors, AFCON 2022 here we come.”

“To all our supporters, thank you for your support always.”

Meanwhile, the national team will turn focus on the final Group H game against Zambia on Monday.

The encounter is a dead rubber as Chipolopolo is already from the qualifiers.