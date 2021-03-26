Pitso Mosimane has congratulated Zimbabwe for qualifying to the Afcon 2021 tournament to be held in Cameroon in January next year.

The Warriors booked their place with a game to spare following their 1-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday. Perfect Chikwende scored the solitary goal in the 14th minute.

They will finish the qualifying campaign as Group H runners-up, behind Algeria.

The Al Ahly coach posted his congratulatory message on Social Media.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the national team has qualified to the continental showpiece for a third successive time. It will be their fifth appearance overall after featuring in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019.