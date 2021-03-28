Highlanders executive committee elections are set to take place this afternoon.

The polls were supposed to take place on 7 February, a week after the club had held its AGM.

But both events were postponed after the government imposed a level four lockdown in January to curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnfart Sibanda is challenging incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe for the Executive Chairman job while Israel Moyo is seeking another term against Morgan Dube for the post of the Secretary General.

The final vacant position at the elections is of the Committee Member which will be contested by Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu.