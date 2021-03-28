The Zambia national team is expected to arrive in Harare this evening ahead of their Afcon Qualifiers – Group H against the Warriors on Monday.

Tthe Chipolopolo squad left Lusaka at 4 pm aboard Emirates airline.

The match is just a formality as the visitors have already failed to secure the qualification while Zimbabwe booked their place at Afcon 2021 on Thursday in Botswana.

It will also mark the end of the qualifying campaign.

Kick-off for tomorrow’s game is at 9 pm CAT.

Here is Zambia’s squad for the Warriors match.

Goalkeepers: Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), and Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), and Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows).

Midfielders: Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe), Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya (both Simba SC-Tanzania), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United), and Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA).

Strikers: Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Augustin Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), and Amity Shamende (Green Eagles).