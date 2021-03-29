Knowledge Musona says he looks forward to stay at KAS Eupen beyond this season.

The 30-year old is on a season-long loan from Anderlecht and the contract is coming to an end in June.

Speaking to NewsDay, Musona said he feels respected and appreciated at Eupen and wants to extend his time there.

“They (Eupen) have been very respectful, and that is what I like most about the team because they don’t take me for granted,” the Warriors captain told the publication.

“They give me the respect and the value that I deserve because of my contribution to the team and also for my country.”

When asked if there has been any talks of a new deal with KAS Eupen, the forward replied: “We haven’t discussed about my future. We will talk about that at the end of the season.”

Musona first moved to his current club in January 20 on a six-month loan after struggling to get game time at Anderlecht. He renewed the deal to extend his stay with one season.