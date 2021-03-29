Zimbabwe will host Zambia in their final Afcon 2021 qualifying match in Group H tonight at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Warriors have already qualified to the tournament and their meeting with Chipolopolo is a mere formality as Algeria has booked the other spot from the pool.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Competition: CAF Afcon 2021 Qualifiers – Matchday 6

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:
29 March, 9 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium in Harare. The match will be played behind closed doors.

TV & Stream Info:
SuperSport TV will not show the game due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF.

National broadcaster, ZBC TV will broadcast the match live across its platforms along with pay-TV service StarTimes.

Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Team news:
Coach Zdravko Logarusic will make several changes to the First XI that won in Botswana on Thursday.

Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa will have his chance to keep goal.

Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona might not take part in the game after picking up a knock in the previous game.

In addition, the captain also picked up a yellow card, and if booked again tonight, he will miss the first game at the AFCON finals, a clue that Logarusic might rest him.

Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai also have yellow cards and are likely to be replaced by Malaysia-based Victor Kamhuka and Alec Mudimu while veteran Onismor Bhasera will likely keep his place at left back.

In midfield, there might be a place for AmaZulu’s Butholezwe Ncube, the same applies for Zambia-based Tanaka Chinyahara, while Last Jesi will likely have some minutes too.

Warriors Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda. Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa.

Defenders: Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Victor Kamhuka, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Romario Matova, Tendai Jirira, Onismor Bhasera.

Midfielders: Tanaka Chinyahara, Butholezwe Ncube, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru.

Strikers: Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Zambia team news:
Chipolopolo coach has retained the whole squad that drew 3-3 versus Algeria on Thursday.

The team arrived in Harare last night and held their first training at the match venue.

Europe-based stars Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu (both Red Bull Salzburg) and  Lubambo Musonda who is on the books of Slask Wroclaw in Poland are part of the selection.

Head-to-Head Stats (Last 10 games)
Zimbabwe:
Won: 4
Drew: 3
Lost: 3

Zambia
Won: 3
Drew: 3
Lost: 4

Group H Standings:

