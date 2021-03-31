South African Football Association (SAFA) is reportedly set to decide on the future of national team coach Molefi Ntseki after a disastrous Afcon qualifying campaign.

Ntseki, who took over the reins at Bafana Bafana in 2019 after the departure of Stuart Baxter, was mandated to qualify for the Afcon 2021.

However, the gaffer failed to lead the team to a successive appearance at the continental showpiece, losing 2-0 to Sudan on the final matchday and surrendered the qualifying spot to the North-Central African country.

According to reports in South Africa, the coach’s fate will be sealed at a press conference called by SAFA today.

The football board will clarify if whether Ntseki would be kept to oversee the coming World Cup qualifiers or fired.

The two parties held a meeting on Tuesday evening after the team’s arrival from Sudan.

And earlier on, the coach had admitted he has failed as the Bafana boss.

“My disappointment is huge, for my personal growth and my achievements as coach of Bafana,” he said after the loss in Sudan. “The success of the team is my success and in failure it starts with me to say I have failed as a coach.”

If Ntseki is relieved of his duties, he will leave the national team together with his assistants.

A new techinical team would then be needed in place before the start of the World Cup Qualifiers in June.

Bafana are in the same group as Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.