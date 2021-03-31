ZPC Kariba have lost more than twenty players since the coronavirus pandemic affected the domestic league in 2020.

According to coach Godfrey Tamirepi, the club has only remained with six players from the previous squad, but they have since recruited new stars in preparation for the 2021 PSL season.

Some of the new signings include Tapiwa Chilenga, Trust Nyabinde, Alois Gwanzura, Johane Sibanda, Tawanda Muchaya, Toto Banda and Blessing Sibanda.

“There was an exodus of players, and the number is quite big,” Tamirepi told ZTN. “About six players remained, I got an almost new team.”

Meanwhile, the 2021 season is expected to start in May but with a different format.

The proposed format would see teams placed into four groups and play a round-robin competition in 6-8 weeks.

Top teams from the groups proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.