Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat is available for selection for the Champions League encounter against Wydad Casablanca, coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed.

The 30-year old had been out for two months, nursing a cracked bone on his leg. He started training with the team after the international break.

Another player who is set to make a return is Colombian striker Leonardo Castro, who also recovered from an injury.

“Billiat is training again, so he will definitely come into the reckoning,” Hunt was quoted as saying by Soccer Laduma.

“Castro is also fit again, so it will definitely give us a little bit more…

“They are back now and they will make a big difference in the team and give us a little bit more.

“Are they fit enough to play 90 minutes? I don’t think so. But at least we have them available again.”

The match will be played on Saturday at FNB Stadium in Jo’burg.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.