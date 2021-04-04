Mighty Warriors have secured an international friendly match against neighbours South Africa this month.

The national women’s team last played football in November last year when they featured at the 2020 COSAFA Championships held in Port Elizabeth.

They will return to action on 13 April, playing Banyana Banyana at Bidvest Stadium in Jo’burg. The game will follow after the South Africans had clashed with Zambia three days earlier.

The encounter will be used to prepare for the 2022 CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers kicking off later this year.

Confirming the news, the South African Football Association said in a statement: “The South African Women’s National Team will face neighbours Zambia and Botswana on Saturday, 10 April and Tuesday, 13 April 2021 respectively.

“The clashes will both take place at the Bidvest Wits Stadium in Milpark, Johannesburg and will kick off at 15h00.”