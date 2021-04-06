Real Madrid will host Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal clash tonight.

The encounter is a repeat of the 2018 final which Madrid won.

Competition: UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal – 1st Leg

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

6 April, 9 pm CAT at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. The match will be played at a different venue because the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is undergoing extensive renovations.

TV & Stream Info:

SuperSport TV will show the game live. Streaming is available on Showmax and DSTV app.

Team news:

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will miss the game after he suffered a calf muscle injury during the recent international break.

Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are also unavailable but Los Blancos are boosted by return of Federico Valverde after a hamstring injury.

Liverpool will miss the services of captain Jordan Henderson and defensive trio Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk through injuries.

What the coaches said:

Zinédine Zidane: “It’s knockout football, a final, that’s going to be played over 180 minutes or more. We know what there is to come, but we’re just focused on tomorrow’s game – nothing else. It’s the most important game of the season because it’s the next one we have. We aren’t thinking about the past [2018’s final].”

Jürgen Klopp: “It’s exciting, exciting. It’s obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think ‘Oh my God’ because they are all strong and all have quality. I am really looking forward to the games. It’s only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool.”

Form Guide

Real Madrid

Form: WWWWDD

Latest: Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar, 03/04

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Liverpool

Form: WWWLLW

Latest: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool, 03/04

Where they stand: 7th in Premier League