Peter Muduhwa is heading back to Zimbabwe after Tanzanian club Simba SC reportedly terminated his loan contract.

The Warriors defender joined the club on a six-month deal from Highlanders but was only registered in the Champions League. However, he has not featured in any game in the inter-club competition, missing all of the team’s match-day squads in Group A.

Simba has played five group matches, booking a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament and top the pool with 13 points.

According to the Chronicle, Muduhwa should be arriving in Zimbabwe before the end of the week.

Contacted for comment, the Zimbabwean defender confirmed to the publication that he is returning home.

“For more details, you can talk to the agent (Gibson Mahachi), but it’s true, I’m coming back home.

“You know as a player it’s frustrating to do everything on training and fail to make it into the matchday squad. I know the coaches have the final decision, but I guess it’s better to look for fresh challenges.

“There are a few things that are being tied up before I return, but I’m grateful for the opportunity that I had while here at Simba,” said Muduhwa.