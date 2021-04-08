Almost a year after parting ways with the now-defunct South African top-flight side, Highlands Park, Tendai Ndoro is yet to join a new team.

The Zimbabwean striker has been lying low since his departure at the former PSL team in May last year. He agreed to terminate his contract to help the club cushion itself from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the 35-year has never made any effort to find a new home and return to the game.

His career first took a knock after leaving Orlando Pirates and moved to Saudi Arabia in 2018 where he spent less than five months.

He returned to South Africa and joined Ajax Cape Town in early 2018 but was banned from playing later in that year for featuring for three teams in one season which violated Fifa statutes.

The former Chicken Inn striker’s frustrations on the field continued when he moved to Highlands Park at the start of the 2018/19 season, managing a handful of appearances.

Ndoro’s inactivity has now stirred speculation that he might have quit the game.