Dynamos will start their group training on Saturday after the team completed the COVID-19 tests and vaccination.

The Glamour Boys will hold two training sessions at Prince Edward High School in Harare with the first one scheduled to start at 9 am.

The club becomes the latest to return to action after Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum started their preparations early this week.

Highlanders are yet to carry their tests and are expected to start training in the coming days.

Both Bosso and Dembare will clash in the Independence Cup on 18 April.